Survival Horror RPG THERMOCLINE Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 798 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Publisher SEMICOLON and developer Decent Treatment have announced survival horror RPG, THERMOCLINE, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and itch.io.

The game will launch first for PC via Steam this winter as a free release and at a later date for the other platforms.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A blizzard rages. Lone survivor, you are stranded upon a frigid corpse-planet. They seek your warmth, sucking Soul from the shadows. And tonight, the wind is your closest semblance of a friend.

Features:

Explore the dead planet C9 CRPSE-19, and uncover the mysteries of the planet’s abandoned infrastructure.

Character-driven psychological horror narrative.

Skillful turn-based battles where you dismantle terrifying grafted monstrosities. An expansive, challenging take on the classic style—with modern sensibilities.

Manage fuel and temperature in a hostile, freezing wasteland.

Beautiful, hand-drawn environments which forbode your impending doom.

Original soundtrack by Fear & Hunger composer Chilly Makes Music.

100 percent free, done for the love of the artform. We aren’t collecting data on you and we don’t plan to have any microtransactions. We don’t even know how to do that stuff

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles