Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Delayed to July 23 - News

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher and developer Gameplay Group, and publisher PM Studios have announced Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has been delayed from July 2 to July 23. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"To our Avatar community: To ensure Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game delivers the best possible experience at launch, we wanted to let you know that we’re taking a little extra time to cook up an exceptional Avatar adventure, including brand new content previously unplanned!" reads an update from Gameplay Group.

"Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will now officially launch on July 23, with cross-play-supported beta access July 2 to 5 for those who Pre-Order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"We can’t wait for you to master the elements and see how the Four Nations have come to life. Thank you for your patience and continued support!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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