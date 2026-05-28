Donkey Kong 64 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in 1999 - Sales

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Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella following the announcement the Nintendo 64 game - Donkey Kong 64 - will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on June 3 has revealed sales figures for the game in the US.

Donkey Kong 64 was the best-selling game in the US in 1999 in terms of dollar sales, beating out Pokémon Red / Blue. It was also the 16th top seller in 2000.

The Nintendo 64 version of Donkey Kong 64 sold over 2.3 million units and generated $130 million in revenue.

The game is also the ninth best-selling game of all-time on the Nintendo 64 in the US. The N64 games that sold better are Super Mario 64, 007: Goldeneye, Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Smash Bros, Pokémon Stadium, Diddy Kong Racing, and Star Fox.

"A little late on this one, but according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service, Donkey Kong 64 was the #1 best-selling video game of 1999 in the US market in dollars, besting Pokémon Red/Blue," said Piscatella. "In 2000 Donkey Kong 64 ranked 16th. US lifetime sales of the N64 version exceeded 2.3M units and $130M."

He added, "Donkey Kong 64 ranks 9th all-time in US N64 video game unit sales, following Super Mario 64, 007: Goldeneye, Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Smash Bros, Pokémon Stadium, Diddy Kong Racing and Star Fox."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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