Dice Gambit Launches in Q4 2026 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

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Silesia Games and Chromatic Ink have announced the strategy RPG, Dice Gambit, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Q4 2026.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shape and lead your own fully customizable (and debt-ridden) family of Inquisitors in charge of hunting the chromatic monsters infesting the city.

Unlock unique abilities, hang out with eccentric nobles, learn the secrets the city holds… while occasionally delivering ice cream!

Forge Your Identity

In a literal sense, not in the identity fraud one. Create your own Inquisitor in the dazzling character creator, and express their personality through a composition of looks, abilities, family building, and tons of in-game dialogue!

Marry for Power

Maybe romance isn’t completely dead yet, but to a savvy Inquisitor, it’s an obstacle to power – so unlike battle abilities, it’s not really a measurable stat on the marriage market. Think about your future knight children you’re gonna send straight to the Inquisition… in a week or so!

Mingle With the Elites of Neo-talis

Forget formal diplomacy. In Neo-Talis, building social links means humoring a cast of deeply eccentric nobles who thrive on drama. Every aristocrat has a distinct personality, a personal storyline, and a terrifyingly absurd list of demands: ice cream delivery, races, staged rescues, stopping reactors from blowing the entire city up while you have front row seats to the explosion… Just one more errand…

Roll Dice for Your Moves

The stakes are too high to rely on luck, so don’t just sit there and take whatever fate throws your way! Roll dice for your moves, and if you don’t like them – re-roll and carefully navigate your character’s perks to get a bigger handful of them… That first chunky roll of your career? Unforgettable.

Put Together Ridiculous Synergies

Limiting yourself to one character class? In this economy..? Multiclassing is a must, and it has its crazy benefits! Chain abilities until you create a superknight you just can’t keep resting at the estate!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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