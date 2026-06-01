Console Archives Geki-Oh ShienRyu Out Now for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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by, posted 18 hours ago

Hamster announced Console Archives Geki-Oh ShienRyu is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 for $11.99 / 1,200 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Geki-Oh ShienRyu was released by Warashi in 1999 for a 32-bit home console.

In this shooting game, you must take down waves of enemy forces and colossal war machines attacking with relentless fury.

“Shoot and dodge” gameplay at its absolute peak! Counter them with your own overwhelming firepower. The game also features a variety of bonus modes, adding even more depth to the experience!

The Console Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing masterpieces released on various home game consoles, allowing players to easily enjoy them on the latest hardware.

The series is packed with convenient features, including customizable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Whether you played them back in the day or are experiencing them for the first time, please enjoy the masterpieces that shaped the history of console gaming!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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