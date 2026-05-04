Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the French charts for week 17, 2026, according to SELL.

Pragmata remained in second place and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Kart World remained in fourth place, while Pokémon Pokopia fell two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PlayStation 5

Pragmata Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Crimson Desert

Xbox Series X|S

Pragmata Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Minecraft

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Minecraft Farming Simulator 25 Pragmata Previous week - Week 16, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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