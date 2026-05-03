Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Remains in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 17th week of 2026.

Pokémon Pokopia is up three spots to second place, while Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 and Minecraft remained in third and fourth places, respectively. Pragmata fell three spots to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to sixth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to seventh place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in eighth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to ninth place, while Pokémon Legends Z-A fell one spot to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Pokémon Pokopia Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Minecraft Pragmata EA Sports FC 26 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Legends Z-A Previous week - Week 16, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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