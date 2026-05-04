Saros Debuts in 3rd on UK Retail Charts, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Takes 1st - Sales

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Saros has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 2, 2026.

The one other new release this week, Invincible VS, debuted in seventh place.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is up two spots to retake first place. EA Sports FC 26 shot up from 29th to fourth place, while Pokémon Pokopia is up two spots to fifth place and Resident Evil Requiem dropped two spots to sixth place.

Mario Kart World remained in eighth place, while Tekken 8 fell three spots to ninth place. Pragmata fell nine spots to round out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Saros - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Pokopia Resident Evil Requiem Invincible VS - NEW Mario Kart World Tekken 8 Pragmata

Previous week - Week 17, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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