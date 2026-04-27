Pramgata Tops the UK Retail Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 321 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Pramgata in its second week is up one spot to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 25, 2026. 79 percent of physical sales were on the PS5, 15 percent on the Switch 2, and six percent on the Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition re-entered the charts in second place, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream fell two spots to third place. Resident Evil Requiem dropped one spot to fourth place, while Elden Ring remained in fifth place.

Tekken 8 fell two spots to sixth place and Pokémon Pokopia is down one spot to seventh place. Mario Kart World is up one spot to eighth place, Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 is down one spot to ninth place and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up one spot to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Pragmata Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Resident Evil Requiem Elde Ring Tekken 8 Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Previous week - Week 16, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles