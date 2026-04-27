Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Pragmata Debut on the the Swiss Charts - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 16th week of 2026.

Pragmata debuted in second place.

Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 dropped two spots to third place, Minecraft is down one spot to fourth place, and Pokémon Pokopia fell three spots to fifth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to sixth place and EA Sports FC 26 is down three spots to seventh place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to eighth place, Pokémon Legends Z-A fell three spots to ninth place, Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - NEW Pragmata - NEW Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Minecraft Pokémon Pokopia Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends Z-A Animal Crossing: New Horizons Previous week - Week 15, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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