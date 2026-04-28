Valve is 'Hard at Work' on Steam Deck 2 - News

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Valve programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais in an interview with IGN revealed the company is "hard at work" on the Steam Deck 2.

"We're hard at work on it," said Griffais when asked about the Steam Deck 2. "And obviously every step of the way, if you look at our harder projects over the years, you can draw a straight line from original Steam Controller and Steam Machines to Steam Deck to everything that we're announcing and shipping this year.

"And we expect Steam Deck to will be a lot of the same where a lot of what we're doing here will be learnings that build up to it."

He was also asked about the Steam Deck being out of stock and while he didn't share any details he did say they are working on it.

"Yeah, we don't really have any specific details to share about that, but it's something we're working hard on," said Griffais. "And as you are aware, there's a lot of considerations right now with respect to shipping being difficult, and also memory shortages and all that. So we've been trying to work through that because we are very cognizant of the fact that there's folks that want to get Steam Deck and they're not currently able to get it. It's available in some regions right now, but in general, it's something that we're working very hard on."

When it comes to RAM shortages he added, "We're trying to make sure to keep options open and to work with as many different manufacturers as we can. I think in general, that's something that we're doing throughout our hardware design and production phase where we're always cognizant of the fact that having a single source for a given part would put us downstream of potential shortages, and things like that in a way that affects the continuity of the supply and the price for end users.

"So from the get-go, we've been trying to make sure that we have many options there, and that's been proving really useful in this kind of climate, because we can work with all the big players and some of the smaller ones as well. That being said, the conditions around memory are pretty global right now, so there's only so much that we can do. But for example, there was a similar condition during the COVID times where there's a microcontroller shortage and people couldn't really build anything that had small chips.

"So every sector from automotive to consumer PCs was affected by that. And because we had so many different options open in terms of putting different types of microcontrollers in there, we were able to navigate that and keep some supply in a climate where maybe some other players were not able to do that. So we expect to be navigating the memory thing the same way."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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