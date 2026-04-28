PLAYISM Game Show Set for May 10 - News

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by, posted 8 hours ago

PLAYISM announced a new PLAYISM Game Show will take place on May 10 at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm UK / 9:00 pm JT. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase is in celebration of PLAYISM's 15th anniversary on May 11 and feature information on 11 upcoming titles that will be published by PLAYISM, including world premieres.

The publisher also announced live commentary streams and support broadcasts by streamers and VTubers will be held as well.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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