Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Tops the Swiss Charts, Pokémon Pokopia Takes 2nd - Sales

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Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 15th week of 2026.

Pokémon Pokopia raced up the charts from 10th to second place, while Minecraft remained in third place and EA Sports FC 26 fell three spots to fourth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder , Pokémon Legends Z-A, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell one spot each to fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.

Following the release of the PS5 version Starfield re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Crimson Desert is down two spots to ninth place and Donkey Kong Bananza rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Pokémon Pokopia Minecraft EA Sports FC 26 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pokémon Legends Z-A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Starfield Crimson Desert Donkey Kong Bananza Previous week - Week 14, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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