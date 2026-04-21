Splatoon Raiders Launches July 23 for Switch 2 - News

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Nintendo announced Splatoon Raiders will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23.

View the release date trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

Splatoon Raiders is a single-player-focused action shooter for Splatoon veterans and newcomers alike. You take on the role of a mechanic embarking on a high-stakes adventure across the mysterious Spirhalite Islands.

Customize your appearance and your loadout and get ready to raid the islands for treasure. Using a variety of mechanical gadgets and ink-splattering weapons you’ll splat scores of enemies called Salmonids, conquer raids and salvage loot on your journey through the one-of-a-kind Splatoon universe.

But you won’t be alone—you’ll be working with Frye, Shiver and Big Man, a trio of swashbuckling musicians who make up the splat-tacular band Deep Cut. In fact, one member of the band will raid alongside you in a powerful bot! And speaking of Deep Cut, brand-new amiibo figures1 featuring Frye, Shiver and Big Man sporting their new looks2 from Splatoon Raiders will also be available when the game launches July 23.

The game also supports the ability to join with up to three other players online3 or via local wireless4.

Pre-orders for Splatoon Raiders will be available today on My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2. The Deep Cut amiibo will be available for pre-order today on My Nintendo Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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