The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Tops $747 Million at the Global Box Office - Sales

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie through three weekends has now earned $355.2 million at the domestic box office, $392.2 million overseas, and $747.4 million globally, according to Deadline. This is after opening to over $372 million at the global box office. It is now the highest grossing film of 2026 year-to-date.

To compare, The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $574.9 million at the domestic box office and $1.36 billion globally during its run back in 2023.

In its third weekend The Super Mario Galaxy Movie topped the global box office with another $83.2 million. This breaks down to $35 million domestically and $48.2 million overseas.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie have now earned a combined $2 billion, which is enough to make it the 10th highest animated feature film series of all-time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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