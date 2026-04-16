Twin Shot Deluxe Launches April 30 for Switch, PC, iOS, and Android - News

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Developer Nitrome Limited announced Twin Shot Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on April 30.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Angel Cats are back and better than ever before in this complete remaster.

Twin Shot Deluxe is an arcade platform shooter where players defend their homeland from invaders using bows and arrows. Take aim at over 200 brand new levels set across four worlds, each with unique challenges, bosses and enemies. Play solo or team up with friends in local cooperative play (one-to-four players) or play competitively to see who will be crowned champion.

A brand new Atlantis theme to explore, defeat additional bosses, unlock fancy headwear with special powers for extended replay, and much more… relive your childhood and take to the skies!

Graphical Overhaul

Twin Shot Deluxe has received a complete graphical overhaul. We have painstakingly redone every single sprite, animation, character, background and menu to elevate the art to new heights.

We could not leave the game lagging in the past at 20 frames per second, it has now been upgraded to an angelic 60 frames per second, and now with a modern 16:9 ratio—that’s 78 percent more Twin Shot. We even have a brand new intro animatic and ending illustrations remastered to pixel art perfection.

New Bosses

It’s not just the characters and enemies that have had a revamp… meet Colossus, he’s big, mean and totally climbable. Unlock the new Atlantis theme with exciting new enemies and mechanics to enjoy across its 50 stages.

Join friends and family in multiplayer (expanded to up to four players) with gamepad and keyboard support.

Put your archery skills to the ultimate test and explore over 200 new levels built from the ground up.

Improved air control (✓), stop on a dime (✓), coyote time (✓), variable jump (✓)… Deluxe has totally revamped controls that still feel just like you remember!

Cheats for All

Cheats and Treats are BACK! Unlock a plethora of abilities and options for enhanced replay.

Spend your loot on familiar character skins, fun modes like Tag and Fart mode, weapons and health options, listen to music tracks, make your character a GIANT and more!

Prepare to hum along to the iconic earworm tracks with music uncompressed and crystal clear. With an added bonus of some brand new music by the game’s original composer Dave Cowen.

Claim Your Crown

Introducing HATS! Battle amongst your friends or alone to see who will be crowned champion. Hats aren’t just hilariously cosmetic but also come with additional buffs. Ditch the crown for new headwear and new powers… the twisted hat lets you shoot backwards, jump off enemies’ heads with the old boot or turn yourself to stone with the Medusa Headdress.

With Tag mode, dial up the competitiveness to 11. Tag other players with an arrow and claim the prized hat for yourself… a real game of Angel Cat and Mouse!

Nitrome Classics

The good ol’ days of carefree gaming are back. Twin Shot Deluxe is our first release in the Nitrome Classics series.

We are bringing back beloved games of old re-equipped for modern gamers.

Look out for more Nitrome Classics games in the near future. Re-live your childhood and complete your collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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