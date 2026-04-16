The Expanse: A Telltale Series Out Now for Switch - News

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Publisher Telltale Games and developer Deck Nine Games announced The Expanse: A Telltale Series is now available for the Nintendo Switch for $29.99.

The game first released in July 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read details on the game below:

Set hundreds of years in the future, The Expanse TV show is based on a series of novels by James S.A. Corey, the pen name of authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who also serve as writers and producers for the show. Humanity has colonized the Solar System, with tensions rising between the three primary factions of power. The series follows a group of protagonists representing the “Earthers,” “Martians,” and “Belters” as they uncover and become involved in a conspiracy that threatens the fragile balance. The Expanse has received critical praise for its visuals, character development, and political narrative.

In the game, players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.

In addition to the five main chapters that make up the game, the Deluxe Edition includes a bonus episode, starring Shohreh Aghdashloo reprising her role as Chrisjen Avasarala, Secretary-General of the United Nations in The Expanse. The Archangel episode offers a brand new perspective on The Expanse: A Telltale Series, where players will experience a fateful day in the life of Chrisjen Avasarala by managing conflicts across the solar system and battling wits with rival politicians, all while navigating family drama on a day that will change her life forever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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