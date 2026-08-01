Flamecraft Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Developer Monster Couch have announced the tabletop strategy game, Flamecraft, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A demo is out now on all platforms.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the demo below:

In the demo, players can visit a selection of the town’s unique shops, meet some of the cheerful Artisan and Fancy Dragons, compete against bot opponents across three difficulty levels, or gather up to five players for local multiplayer. To help players get started, the demo also includes a fully narrated tutorial—voiced by Becca Scott—that introduces the basics of becoming a Flamekeeper.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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