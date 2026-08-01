Mexican Ninja Launches August 20 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Publisher Amber and developer Madbricks announced roguelike beat 'em up game, Mexican Ninja, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 20. A demo is out now on PC.

View the launch date reveal teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fast, chaotic, and unapologetically full of attitude, Mexican Ninja is a 2.5D roguelike beat ’em up where players carve through the streets of Nuevo Tokyo—a fever-dream collision of Mexican grit and Japanese cyberpunk, ruled by the corrupt Narkuzas.

Tight combos, razor-sharp dodges, wild spirit powers, and signature Mexican Jutsus turn every run into a stylish rebellion.

The console announcement expands the uprising beyond PC, bringing the game’s precise combat, swagger-heavy progression, and irreverent tone to a wider audience in 2026.

Key Features:

2.5D Arcade Combat, Modern Precision – Fast, responsive beat ’em up action that rewards timing, positioning, and mastery.

– Fast, responsive beat ’em up action that rewards timing, positioning, and mastery. Roguelike Progression – Randomized runs, evolving builds, and layered meta-upgrades that keep every attempt fresh.

– Randomized runs, evolving builds, and layered meta-upgrades that keep every attempt fresh. Mexican Jutsus nda Spirit Powers – Unlock wild abilities and experiment with stylish crowd-control tools.

– Unlock wild abilities and experiment with stylish crowd-control tools. Way of the Donkey Skill Tree – A swagger-soaked progression system built around amplifying your personal playstyle.

– A swagger-soaked progression system built around amplifying your personal playstyle. Nuevo Tokyo Setting – A bold cultural mash-up where rebellion brews against the five heads of the Narkuzas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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