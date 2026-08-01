Blood Dungeon Launches August 25 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Developer Messhof announced the platforming survival game, Blood Dungeon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 25.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Nidhogg comes a game about 2D platforming survival. You’ll have to parkour your way around treacherous dungeons to kite monsters while gathering blood and powerups.

Survive a run, take the bones you’ve earned to the Bone Shop, and get stronger.

Complete quests to unlock upgrades, arenas, skins, and more.

Key Features:

Nine unlockable playable characters with different traits and weapons.

Six unlockable unique survival arenas.

Over 100 enemy types.

Over 100 quests to complete.

Over 100 unlockable weapons and upgrades.

Dynamic “dungeon dnb” soundtrack by Thomas Hooey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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