Rumor: Nintendo Cuts Switch 2 Production This Quarter - News

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Nintendo has reportedly cut production of the Nintendo Switch 2 for the current quarter ending March 31, 2026 from six million down to four million. This is according to sources that spoke with Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki.

The lower number of units produced is expected to continue through April. The sources also claim that despite the success of Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo hasn't started to increase production of the Switch 2.

The sources also claim the lower production is due to slower demand and not due to the ongoing concerns of increased RAM and storage prices.

It should be noted Nintendo has shipped 17.37 million Switch 2 units as of December 31, 2025 and has forecasted 19 million to be shipped by the end of March 2026. That would mean 1.63 million would need to be shipped in order for Nintendo to reach their forecast.

If Nintendo does ship four million units in the current quarter that would put the Switch 2 at 21.37 million units shipped, which is well ahead of their forecast.

This should be treated as a rumor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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