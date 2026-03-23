Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Adds Peni Parker as Playable Character - News

/ 782 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arc System Works announced Peni Parker will be a playable character in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, as well as Knowhere as a new stage.

Peni Parker is part of The Amazing Guardians team, which also includes Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, and Star-Lord.

View The Amazing Guardians trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

A new team takes the stage: The Amazing Guardians

The Amazing Guardians are a team made up of heroes from a new generation.

Leading the group is your friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man (voiced by Josh Keaton), who answers the call with both great power and great responsibility. He’s joined by the up-and-coming Ms. Marvel (voiced by Dalia Rooni), the profit-seeking space pirate Star-Lord (voiced by Scott Porter), and the interdimensional gadget whiz Peni Parker (voiced by Risa Mei).

How did these four heroes come together? How will they face an overwhelming threat? Can they work as a team despite their differences? You’ll find out in Episode Mode, where their story unfolds!

New playable character: Peni Parker

One of the newly announced characters is Peni Parker. A Japanese-American student, Peni is a brilliant (and maybe a little eccentric) young scientist.

She pilots SP//dr, a powerful mech suit created by her father, and fights as the spider hero of a parallel universe. In MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Peni brings SP//dr into battle, using a wide range of gadgets and unique tools to improvise strategies on the fly.

Though she grew up in the United States, Peni occasionally slips into speaking Japanese. Keep an ear out for how this detail is brought to life across different language voiceovers.

Our Master of Ceremonies appears: The Promoter

The trailer also introduces a mysterious new figure known as the Promoter (voiced by Sabrina Fest). Her true name is Xirena Awhina, and she’s an Elder of the Universe — an ancient alien race that has existed across the cosmos since time immemorial.

True to her title, Xirena travels the galaxy organizing entertainment on a supernova scale.

The Promoter invites our heroes to a high-stakes tournament that will determine the fate of planet Earth.

How will our heroes, and villains, rise to the challenge? And is the Promoter acting alone? Stay tuned… more will be revealed soon.

New feature: Automatic Team Name Generation

We know players love building their own four-character dream teams—and giving them a name to match.

Starting with the latest build, we’ve added a fun new feature: Automatic Team Name Generation. (No, we didn’t patent it!)

Based on your selected characters, the game automatically creates a team name that references Marvel lore. The name appears on screen and is even announced by a ring announcer. Try out different combinations to discover cool, surprising, or just plain fun team names.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles