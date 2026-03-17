Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Debuts in 3rd on the Steam Charts - Sales

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Slay the Spire 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 12, 2026, which ended March 17, 2026.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection debuting in third place and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando debuting in sixth place.

Pre-orders for Crimson Desert shot up two spots to second place, Resident Evil Requiem is down one spot to fourth place, and Marathon fell three spots to fifth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is in seventh place, Steam Deck is in eighth place, Ready or Not is in ninth place, and ARC Raiders rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Slay the Spire 2 Crimson Desert - Pre-orders Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Marathon John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Steam Deck Ready or Not ARC Raiders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Apex Legends Slay the Spire 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Crimson Desert - Pre-orders Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Marathon John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - NEW Overwatch

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 11, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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