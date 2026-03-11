Platformer Dracamar Launches March 26 - News

Developer Petoons Studio announced the platformer, Dracamar, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 26, and for the Nintendo Switch in April.

Set in an archipelago of beautiful Mediterranean islands, Dracamar invites players to embark on an epic adventure to fight King Crad, the evil dragon who wants to conquer the world. Run, jump, and fight to rescue the magical Okis!

Dracamar will immerse us in a story with positive values and a welcoming experience. The game portrays a lifestyle in harmony with nature, based on friendship, generosity, and unity.

Features

Explore a colorful world of islands with eye-candy visuals!

Three playable characters: Caliu, Foc and Espurna.

15 regular levels and five bonus levels full of enemies, traps, challenges, and puzzles.

Discover all kinds of hidden medals, challenges, and collectibles.

Designed to delight and challenge players of all ages and skill levels.

Friends That Travel Together, Stay Together!

Travel and explore all the islands and free the Okis. Collect Moki-balls and use their energy to rebuild the bridges and connect the islands again.

From the shores of the Mediterranean Sea to the Pyrenees Mountains, this epic adventure shows how great life can be when we all have the support of our community.

Heroes Come in All Shapes and Sizes!

Meet Iko! who is a very special Oki. He will follow you on your adventures and help you defeat King Crad with his magical powers.

