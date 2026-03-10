Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Gets Overview Trailer - News

Nintendo has released the overview trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park.

The Flower Kingdom grows even bigger on Nintendo Switch 2! Upgrade your action-packed adventure to save the Flower Kingdom from Bowser and Bowser Jr.—and now, all seven Koopalings—solo or with friends. Explore Bellabel Park, an area newly discovered within the Flower Kingdom with your friends and play various multiplayer attractions, or tackle over 70 challenging Toad Brigade training courses solo or with up to 3 other players. Plus, in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game, Rosalina and Co-Star Luma join the fun as playable characters! Discover new collectibles and features like the Super Flower Pot power-up, too.

Nintendo Switch 2 players who already have Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch can upgrade to Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park by purchasing the upgrade pack.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will launch on March 26.

