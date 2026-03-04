Ereban: Shadow Legacy Launches April 16 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

Publisher Selecta Play and developer Baby Robot Games announced stealth action platformer, Ereban: Shadow Legacy, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 16.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2024.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a fast-paced stealth platformer game where you become Ayana, the last descendant of a forgotten race. Harness mystical shadow powers, high-tech gadgets and avoid or kill to uncover the truth about your past and the key to saving a dying, morally grey universe. What will your legacy be?

Become One with the Shadows

Experience an unprecedented combination of stealth and shadows with the Shadow Merge ability. Dive into shadows and move freely through them to climb walls, reach inaccessible places, attack from cover or advance unseen.

Absorb echoes to learn more lethal and non-lethal shadow powers, craft high-tech gadgets, and combine all this with your agility to infiltrate Helios lines and investigate what they are hiding.

Define Your Shadow Legacy… And Live with the Consequences

Avoid or kill. Spare or consume. The decision is yours: how far are you willing to go to uncover the truth?

Approach each level with your own style of play. Use your powers to move like a ghost or strike as a deadly shadow in this science-fiction universe where actions go beyond good and evil.

Explore a Dying, Beautiful World in Your Search of the Truth

As the last descendant of the Ereban, unravel the mystery of who you are and what happened to your people. Traverse the ruins of lifeless cities, infiltrate science-fiction facilities carved into ancient temples and discover the remnants of your forgotten race.

Uncover the truth about Helios, the cryptic energy megacorporation that claims to have solved the energy crisis.

