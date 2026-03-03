TOEM 2 Launches This Summer for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 103 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Developer Something We Made announced the photograph adventure game, TOEM 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this summer.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tie those sneakers and ready your camera, it’s time to set off on a new photo adventure in TOEM 2! Head off on a relaxing journey, spurred on by your awakened passion for discovering and photographing mysterious “events” known as TOEMs. TOEM 2 was crafted to be welcoming for both returning fans of TOEM and those who want to jump in for the first time.

Explore

Run, jump, and climb your way through all new cozy environments, uncovering hidden paths, scenic viewpoints, and small details waiting to be discovered. The world is built to reward curiosity, so take your time and wander wherever your camera leads you.

Meet

Encounter a cast of new quirky characters and adorable critters along your journey. Lend a hand to new faces, create lasting friendships, and catalogue your memories as you go along.

Snap

Your camera has gotten an upgrade! Not only can you snap pictures to solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and document your discoveries, you can also use it in more unconditional ways with new attachments to solve various problems in each region.

Stamp

Fill your journal with stamps as you complete quests, document discoveries, and expand your critter compendium. Each stamp is not only a reminder of the little wonders you’ve uncovered along the way, they’re also your ticket to unlocking your ticket to the next region.

Set Your Pace

TOEM 2 is built to be experienced at your own pace with no time limits or hard requirements for full completion. Listen to music on a bench, smell the flowers, admire the sights and enjoy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles