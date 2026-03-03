Heave Ho 2 Announced for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

/ 115 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Le Cartel have announced party game, Heave Ho 2, for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The bedlam is back, and now it’s online too. Grab and swing through all-new weird and wonderful worlds with up to four players in online and local cooperative and versus play.

Take your partners by the hand (or head) and swing your ungainly chain from platform to pillar and beyond. Let go at the wrong moment and meet your splattery end, but a solid grip and pro swinging will take you over the finish line in sweet harmony!

Online Pandemonium

Adding to the game’s couch cooperative roots, Heave Ho 2 takes the chaos online for the first time. Get a grip on faraway friends, then drop them into the void from a safe distance!

Wild Worlds

Launch yourself and your friends through eight themed worlds of fiendish fun, from weightless space and kitchen chaos, to medieval mayhem, ninja nonsense, and much more.

Push, Pull, Shoot, Squeeze

Pop guns, drones, space ships, ski lifts, keys, and ketchup are just a few of the items you’ll play with on your swinging travels. And lasers. Of course lasers.

Fight Among Friends

Take revenge on your underperforming cooperative teammates in versus mode through a series of frantic challenges, cunningly designed to start a completely different argument every time!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles