Resident Evil Requiem Sets Franchise Record With 344,214 Concurrent Players on Steam - Sales

/ 217 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom released Resident Evil Requiem last week and the game has set a new franchise record for the number of concurrent players on Steam.

The game reached a peached a peak of 344,214 concurrent players in its first weekend, according to SteamDB. This puts it in 40th place on the all-time peak player list on Steam.

The previous record for a Resident Evil game on Steam was the remake of Resident Evil 4 with a peak of 168,191 concurrent players. Resident Evil Village peaked at 106,631 players, the remake of Resident Evil 2 peaked at 74,227 players and the remake of Resident Evil 3 peaked at 60,293 players.

Resident Evil Requiem released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles