Moonlight Peaks Launches July 7 for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe, and developer Little Chicken Game Company announced the life simulation game, Moonlight Peaks, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 7.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sometimes you look in the mirror and know it’s time for a change—even if you can’t see your own reflection. Life as a vampire is hard enough, but it’s even harder when your father is Count Dracula and he expects you to carry on his dark legacy. But you have a different dream: a life of compassion, creativity, and maybe a little bit of farming. So, you pack your coffin and set off to your family’s abandoned homestead in the supernatural town of Moonlight Peaks. It’s the perfect place to step out of your father’s shadow, cultivate a magical garden, and prove that the undead can still live a wholesome life.

Experience life as a vampire in a magical town full of werewolves, witches, mermaids, and more in Moonlight Peaks! In this heartwarming, supernatural life-sim, you set out to show your skeptical father that a life of compassion is possible – even for the undead. Make friends with the other local creatures of the night and perhaps find eternal love in the mystical dating scene. Settle down in your family’s haunted cottage, customizing it to suit your own sense of gothic style. Embrace immortality and unlock ancient abilities, master potion brewing, and expand your grimoire of spells, all in the name of a more bountiful harvest. Unravel the mysteries of the seven families that inhabit Moonlight Peaks and bring a bit of light back to this spooky settlement. Just remember to be back in your coffin before the sun comes up!

Live! A Sweet and Spooky Journey

Customize the perfect vampire persona and build relationships with the people of Moonlight Peaks to learn more about the town’s history. Uncover the secrets of the seven families who dwell there – and maybe even find “tomb” love from any of the two dozen romanceable characters in the process.

Run! A Farm Full of Magic Crops and Livestock

Design a custom cozy gothic homestead, turning a forgotten farm into the ideal sanctuary. Obtain new tools and develop the property to grow even more enchanted crops and raise magical livestock.

Behold! Mythical Powers You Can Wield

Embrace a supernatural lineage! Shapeshift into other forms to explore all the town has to offer, and study witchcraft to learn spells that will help on the farm or when gathering resources.

Beware! Delightfully Dark Diversions

Beyond the farm, enjoy fishing, foraging, and potion-crafting, along with activities like embroidering, flower arranging, and more. Players can even collect cards for the town’s favorite game, Nokturna, to play against other residents.



