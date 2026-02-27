Upgraded PSSR Upscaler Coming to PS5 Pro - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced an upgraded version of the AI upscaler PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for the PlayStation 5 Pro is rolling out worldwide in the coming weeks.

Resident Evil Requiem, which launches today, is the first game to use the upgraded version of PSSR.

"With Resident Evil Requiem, we focused on enhancing the presentation quality of the protagonist through an upgraded version of RE Engine to deepen the player’s immersion in horror," said Capcom Senior Manager Engine Development Support Section R&D Foundational Technology Department Masaru Ijuin.

"For example, each individual strand of hair and beard is rendered as a polygon, allowing it to move realistically in response to body motion and wind. The way light passes through his hair changes depending on how the strands of hair are overlapped as well. This detailed expression of texture is one of the many details that we would especially love for our fans to see.

"The upgraded PSSR has allowed us to elevate our expressiveness by successfully processing these details and textural particularities, which are traditionally difficult to upscale because of their intricacy. We hope you will experience this unprecedented level of horror and visual fidelity, and the new gameplay feel it delivers."

PS5 and PS5 Pro Lead Architect Mark Cerny added, "The algorithm and neural network used in the new PSSR stem from our Project Amethyst partnership with AMD. Through AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling technology, PC gamers have already seen the benefits of our collaboration. With the updated PSSR, we’re delivering the very latest of this co-developed technology with a further six months of refinement for PS5 Pro players.

"We look forward to more news in March, when multiple existing games upgrade to the improved PSSR. There will also be a system software update at that time; selecting “Enhance PSSR Image Quality” in Settings on PS5 Pro will allow you to experience the new PSSR with any PS5 Pro games that currently support PSSR! Once the system update releases next month, try it and see, some games may have noticeably crisper graphics."

