Backyard Baseball Announced for Consoles and PC

Publisher Playground Productions and developer Mega Cat Studios have announced a new entry in the baseball series, Backyard Baseball, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch on July 9.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Iconic Classic Levels Up

New game modes. New ways to play. Unlockables to chase and achievements to earn! Welcome to the all-new Backyard Baseball. Launching in summer 2026, this reimagined version of an all-time classic blends the best of modern gaming with the timeless charm that made it legendary. Play in 11 remastered stadiums, choose from 24 original teams, and compete across 6 unique game modes with a roster of 30 beloved Backyard characters.

Six Game Modes, Three Ways to Play

From classic modes like pick-up games, reimagined modes like batting practice, and brand new modes that’ll become instant hits, there’s a world of Backyard fun waiting to be explored.

Achievements, Unlockables, and More

Our game is packed full of exciting achievements, unlockable characters, and collectible rewards. One thing you won’t find: microtransactions. Backyard Baseball is a fully modern game, but when it comes to rewards, we’re proudly old-school: earn them!

Perfect for Any Skill Level

The all-new Backyard Baseball offers something for players of any age and ability. Tutorials, accessibility features, and simple modes like T-ball make it the perfect intro to both baseball and gaming, while competitive modes give experienced players the chance to bunt, steal, and grind their way to victory. Everyone is welcome in the Backyard.

Power-Ups

Power-ups are back and crazier than ever, adding chaos and fun to every game. Pitchers can unleash FIRE BALLS, CRAZY BALLS, and SPITBALLS on unsuspecting hitters, while batters can wield CRAZY BUNTS, UNDERGROUNDERS, and the legendary ALUMINUM POWER BAT to rack up runs.

How to Play

Backyard Baseball is iconic because we play the game a little differently than most. Follow these rules and let the fun begin!

Pick Your Team – Choose from 30 beloved Backyard kids to assemble your roster.

– Choose from 30 beloved Backyard kids to assemble your roster. Set Your Line Up – Assign positions and a batting order. Choose wisely!

– Assign positions and a batting order. Choose wisely! Play Like a Kid – In the Backyard there are no injuries, and while all kids make errors, it is a feature you can turn off. Need to use a tee? No problem! There are plenty of ways to customize your experience, but above all: have fun and Play Like a Kid™!

