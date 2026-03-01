Ninja Gaiden 4: The Two Masters DLC Launches March 4 - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Team Ninja and PlatinumGames have announced the The Two Masters DLC for Ninja Gaiden 4 will launch on March 4 for $14.99.

The DLC is included for those that own the Deluxe Edition or Deluxe Upgrade. It adds three new chapters to the campaign, two new weapons Yakumo's Solitaire scythe and Ryu’s Jakotsumon Serpent Gauntlet, new enemies, new trials, and the new Abyssal Road challenge mode.

View the DLC release date trailer below:

Ninja Gaiden 4 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles