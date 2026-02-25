skate. Developer Full Circle Hit With Layoffs - News

Full Circle, developer for skate., has announced it has been hit with layoffs as it restructures.

"Since launching Early Access in September, tens of millions of you have stepped into San Vansterdam," reads the update from Full Circle. "Your passion, creativity, and feedback have reinforced our belief in what skate. can become. As skate. continues to evolve, we’re transforming as a studio. We’re reshaping Full Circle to better support skate.’s long-term future and focus the team on the things that matter most to you - and making those things great.

"These shifts mean making changes to our team structure, and some roles will be impacted. The teammates affected are talented colleagues and friends who helped build the foundation of skate. Their creativity and dedication are deeply ingrained in what players experience today. This decision is not a reflection of their impact and we’re committed to supporting them through this transition.

"Our work on skate. continues. We look forward to working with you as we move faster, listen more closely, and deliver consistently for all of you. Our commitment to skate., and to the millions of players who believe in it, remains strong.

"To our departing teammates: thank you. skate. exists because of your hard work and dedication to the craft.

"To our community: thank you for your passion and trust."

skate. released in Early Access in September 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ,and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

