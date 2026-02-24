Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection Arrives July 9 - News

Developer Inti Creates has officially revealed the Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection. The two-in-one pack combines the stylish action-platformers Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (2019) and Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (2022) together in one release, complete with all previously-released DLC and new balance adjustments.

The collection also offers a brand new "Endless Battle" mode that allows players to take on a never-ending challenge. Configure the settings to your liking before facing off against an endless onslaught of random bosses.

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection will launch July 9, 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam).

