Resident Evil Requiem Tops the Steam Charts, 3 New Entries in the Top 10

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 9, 2026, which ended February 24, 2026.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week with Poppy Playtime - Chapter 5 debuting in fourth place, Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown debuting in eighth place, and Season 2 Battlefield Pro - Battlefield 6 and REDSEC debuting in ninth place.

Mewgenics is in second place, Battlefield 6 is in third place, ARC Raiders is in fifth place, and Helldivers 2 is in sixth place. Steam Deck is in seventh place and Rust is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Resident Evil Requiem - Pre-orders Mewgenics Battlefield 6 Poppy Playtime - Chapter 5 - NEW ARC Raiders Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown - NEW Season 2 Battlefield Pro - Battlefield 6 and REDSEC - NEW Rust

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Resident Evil Requiem - Pre-orders Mewgenics Warframe Apex Legends Battlefield 6 Poppy Playtime PUBG: Battlegrounds Poppy Playtime - Chapter 5 - NEW ARC Raiders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

