Nioh 3 Sales Top 1 Million Units, Nioh Series Surpasses 10 Million Units - Sales

/ 345 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Nioh 3 has sold over one million units worldwide, which is the fastest for any entry in the series. The Nioh series has also now sold over 10 million units worldwide.

"Nioh 3 has surpassed 1 million units sold worldwide, becoming the fastest-selling entry in the series' history," reads an update from Team Ninja. "The Nioh franchise as a whole has also exceeded 10 million units globally. We are truly grateful to players around the world for their incredible support.

"To celebrate this milestone, we have released an accolades trailer, so be sure to check it out! Thank you for your continued support of Nioh 3."

Nioh 3 launched for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles