PlayStation State of Play Set for Thursday, February 12 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place this Thursday, February 12 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature "60+ minutes of news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe. February’s State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios."

