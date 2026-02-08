Kernel Hearts launches in 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Ephemera announced the roguelike action RPG, Kernel Hearts, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

A demo will be available for PC on March 31 and a Fortnite collaboration is in the works.

Read details on the game below:

Kernel Hearts is a unique blend of action RPG and roguelike elements with multiplayer cooperative play. As part of the M.A.H.O.U Unit, you are tasked with climbing the Tower of Babel, eliminating the angelic creatures in your path as you dethrone God and save a world drowning in ashes.

One More God Rejected

Mix and match your attacks, spells, and movement with unique powers during each run to unleash devastating combos on the enemies you encounter. Punch biblical monsters in the face with up to four friends. Each level culminates in an intense boss fight against the domain’s guardian

Equip and Customize Your Units

After each expedition, you will return to the last memory backup in a laboratory located on the outskirts of humanity’s last holdout. Spend the rewards from each run to unlock and equip up to 256KB of chips onto your Unit MAHOU.OS, and customize them as you see fit.

Transform Into a Magical Girl

Harness the strength of the tower to dispel the Heavenly Curse from yourself, unleashing a devastating attack on nearby foes and attaining your true form for a short period.

Bond With Your Allies

Interact with the tower’s unique inhabitants and give them gifts to deepen your bond.

