GTA Series Approaches 465M, RDR Series Tops 110M, Borderlands Series Tops 100M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 2025 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with nearly 465 million units sold-in. This is up from nearly 460 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 225 million units, which is up from 220 million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series has sold-in over 110 million units worldwide, which is up from 106 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 82 million units, which is up from 79 million units. It is also the best-selling title of the past seven years in the US in terms of dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 170 million units worldwide, which is up from over 167 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 100 million units worldwide, which is up from over 99 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 30 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. There were no figures given for the recently released Borderlands 4.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in nearly 80 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

"Our outstanding third quarter results reflect outperformance from all of our labels, and we are once again raising our Net Bookings outlook for Fiscal 2026," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility."



