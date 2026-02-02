Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

/ 663 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mario Kart World retaken first place on the French charts for week 4, 2026, according to SELL.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has taken second place following the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped two spots to third place, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 re-entered the top five in fourth place, and EA Sports FC 26 fell two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Animal Crossing: New Horizons

PlayStation 5

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Outlaws Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest PC Farming Simulator 25 EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Shadows

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles