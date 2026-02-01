Keiji Inafune Founded Studio Comcept Has Shut Down - News

Video game developer founded by Keiji Inafune in December 2010, Comcept, has shut down.

The studio was dissolved by a shareholders' resolution on January 13, according to a notice published in today’s Japanese government gazette Kanpo via Gematsu.

Comcept collaborated with Level-5 in 2017 to establish Level-5 Comcept, which was later dissolved and taken over by LEVEL-5 Osaka Office after Inafune left Level-5 in 2024.

Comcept is best known for developing 2013's Soul Sacrifice and 2016's Mighty No. 9.

