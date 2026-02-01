Hozy Launches March 30 for PC - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Come On Games announced the cozy renovation and cleaning game, Hozy, will launch for PC via Steam on March 30.

In Hozy, you’ll renovate and decorate abandoned homes with a variety of satisfying mechanics and intuitive controls. Enjoy the little details of home design and improvement as you interact with tools, items and furniture to bring each space back to life, restoring not only rooms, but the memories and stories of a whole community!

The Hozy Flow

Hozy is about slowing down. There are no timers, scores, or penalties, and absolutely no stress. Just you, your tools, and the simple joy of making spaces beautiful again. Whether you’re wiping windows, choosing the perfect wallpaper, or placing a sofa, it’s all about that satisfying flow!

Coziness In Every Detail

Immerse yourself in the ultimate cozy atmosphere. Every small action delivers a micro-dopamine hit and a tiny “aha!” moment. Plants sway, candles can be lit, and trash realistically tumbles in and out of the bin. Open the window to hear natural sounds and invite the wind to play with dust particles.

Unleash Your Inner Designer

Utilize a designer-curated collection of furniture and décor, carefully tuned to complement one another. Rotate, move and place items freely. Match wall colors and flooring from a palette of harmonized tones. Use the array of tools at your disposal to create spaces worthy of an interior-design magazine!

