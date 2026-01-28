Megami Tensei and Persona Co-Creator Announces Villion: Code for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and PS4 - News

/ 757 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Compile Heart has announced school RPG, Villion: Code, by the Megami Tensei and Persona series co-creator Kouji Okada. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 25.

As of the time of writing there is no announcement yet for a release outside of Japan.

The game is set in the near future in a university town built on a floating island in Tokyo Bay. Students and teachers have mutated into monsters and roam around the the town. There will be procedurally generated dungeons.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles