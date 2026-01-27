Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Will Continue to Use Unreal Engine 4 - News

Final Fantasy 7 Remake game director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with GameSpot revealed the team will be sticking with Unreal Engine 4 for the third part in the remake series rather than moving to Unreal Engine 5.

"We’ve been using Unreal Engine 4, but we’ve made a lot of modifications to fit our needs," said Hamaguchi. "It’s more beneficial to have something we’re already familiar with and have customized to fit our needs."

He was also asked his views on the use of generative AI in video games.

" My stance hasn't changed on depending on AI to produce something or to create something," said Hamaguchi. " I don't rely on AI to come up with ideas and things like that.

"That said, AI is a tool that I and other colleagues would utilize so that our tasks would become much smoother or some of the menial tasks are taken care of by AI. I think it's becoming more and more necessary. I think the purpose of utilizing these tools is so that creators will have a better environment so that they can work more efficiently and they can explore more creative options."

When it comes to using generative AI for some automation in quality assurance he added, "Some of the quality control testing requires very menial tasks, like collision check. "[It’s] a tedious task that's very repetitive. By automating that using AI, we reduce the stress on the human that is required to check on it. It would just flag an alert and then the developers would get that information. And so we're hoping that that would lower the bandwidth that is required of our people."

