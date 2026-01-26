Main Game for the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February 2026 Has Leaked - News

/ 1,342 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The main game that will be included in the PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026 has leaked via reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaked title is boxing game, Undisputed, which released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in October 2024. It was published by Deep Silver and developed by Steel City Interactive.

The leaker claims the game will be available for PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, February 3 until the morning of Tuesday, March 3. The other PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026 have yet to be confirmed.

The current PlayStation Plus monthly games for January 2026 are Need For Speed Unbound for the PS5, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for the PS5 and PS4, and Core Keeper for the PS5 and PS4. They will be available until Monday, February 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles