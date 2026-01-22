Switch 2 Outsells PS5 - Americas Hardware Estimates for December 2025 - Sales

/ 1,088 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1.25 million units sold for December 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 5.45 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 1.23 million units sold to bring lifetime sales to 35.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 331,751 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.25 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 296,787 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 58.59 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are down by over 533,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 1.79 million units in the Americas in December 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 2,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 1.15 million units. PS4 sold 1.22 million units for the month of December 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1.48 million units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 496,190 (-28.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 381,608 units (-53.5%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 733,664 units (-71.2%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 691,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 284,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 185,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 195,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 5.45 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.22 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.73 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.60 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for December 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,253,358 ( 5,446,983 ) PlayStation 5 - 1,226,510 ( 35,011,845 ) Xbox Series X|S - 331,751 ( 21,248,480 ) Switch 1 - 296,787 ( 58,591,170 )

USA hardware estimates for December 2025:

Switch 2 - 998,632 PlayStation 5 - 965,782 Xbox Series X|S - 269,708 Switch 1 - 231,885

Weekly Sales:

December 6, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 416,714 PlayStation 5 - 313,507 Xbox Series X|S - 71,189 Switch 1 - 58,918

USA:

Switch 2 - 332,128 PlayStation 5 - 246,858 Xbox Series X|S - 57,870 Switch 1 - 46,031

December 13, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 247,611 Switch 2 - 201,831 Xbox Series X|S - 59,157 Switch 1 - 50,740

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 194,968 Switch 2 - 161,065 Xbox Series X|S - 48,063 Switch 1 - 39,647

December 20, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 252,407 Switch 2 - 230,677 Xbox Series X|S - 71,280 Switch 1 - 66,949

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 198,741 Switch 2 - 183,971 Xbox Series X|S - 57,945 Switch 1 - 52,314

December 27, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 312,330 PlayStation 5 - 302,541 Switch 1 - 95,520 Xbox Series X|S - 93,691

USA:

Switch 2 - 248,234 PlayStation 5 - 238,250 Xbox Series X|S - 76,178 Switch 1 - 74,629

January 3, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 110,444 Switch 2 - 91,806 Xbox Series X|S - 36,434 Switch 1 - 24,660

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 86,965 Switch 2 - 73,234 Xbox Series X|S - 29,652 Switch 1 - 19,264

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles