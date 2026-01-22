Switch 2 Outsells PS5 - Americas Hardware Estimates for December 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 55 minutes ago / 1,088 Views
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1.25 million units sold for December 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 5.45 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 1.23 million units sold to bring lifetime sales to 35.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 331,751 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.25 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 296,787 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 58.59 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are down by over 533,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 1.79 million units in the Americas in December 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 2,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 1.15 million units. PS4 sold 1.22 million units for the month of December 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1.48 million units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 496,190 (-28.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 381,608 units (-53.5%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 733,664 units (-71.2%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 691,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 284,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 185,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 195,000 units.
2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 5.45 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.22 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.73 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.60 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for December 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch 2 - 1,253,358 (5,446,983)
- PlayStation 5 - 1,226,510 (35,011,845)
- Xbox Series X|S - 331,751 (21,248,480)
- Switch 1 - 296,787 (58,591,170)
USA hardware estimates for December 2025:
- Switch 2 - 998,632
- PlayStation 5 - 965,782
- Xbox Series X|S - 269,708
- Switch 1 - 231,885
Weekly Sales:
December 6, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 416,714
- PlayStation 5 - 313,507
- Xbox Series X|S - 71,189
- Switch 1 - 58,918
USA:
- Switch 2 - 332,128
- PlayStation 5 - 246,858
- Xbox Series X|S - 57,870
- Switch 1 - 46,031
December 13, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 247,611
- Switch 2 - 201,831
- Xbox Series X|S - 59,157
- Switch 1 - 50,740
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 194,968
- Switch 2 - 161,065
- Xbox Series X|S - 48,063
- Switch 1 - 39,647
December 20, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 252,407
- Switch 2 - 230,677
- Xbox Series X|S - 71,280
- Switch 1 - 66,949
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 198,741
- Switch 2 - 183,971
- Xbox Series X|S - 57,945
- Switch 1 - 52,314
December 27, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 312,330
- PlayStation 5 - 302,541
- Switch 1 - 95,520
- Xbox Series X|S - 93,691
USA:
- Switch 2 - 248,234
- PlayStation 5 - 238,250
- Xbox Series X|S - 76,178
- Switch 1 - 74,629
January 3, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 110,444
- Switch 2 - 91,806
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,434
- Switch 1 - 24,660
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 86,965
- Switch 2 - 73,234
- Xbox Series X|S - 29,652
- Switch 1 - 19,264
PS5 managed to sell nearly the same amount as the PS4 did in 2018 (5th year) which is quite impressive all things considered.
Both consoles did great, specially PS5. PS5 went 2,000 up compared with PS4 makes me happy, Switch 2 being 500k down compared with Switch 1 and it's ok. It had one of the craziest lunch ever with Million in 4 days, the drop it was going to happen.
NSW2 1.25M vs. PS5 1.23M - crazy!
PS5's pace remains just impressive.
Also;
«PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 2,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 1.15 million units.»
That's big ouch for X|S. And considering PS4 was ridiculously lower in price than PS5 in its fifth December, despite PS5's discounts, that's simply impressive, too.
It really makes me wonder again, if PS5 would had seen price reductions as usual throughout, what sales it could have reached.
On a sidenote:
Really looking forward to worldwide sales. Looks like PS5 is on the edge of that 90M milestone.
Actually realized one thing was a typo. PS5 was 2K higher than PS4 and now 2K lower. Not like that makes much of a difference.
and Switch 2 did it without any new game at all!