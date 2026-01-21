Enshrouded Launches This Fall for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Developer Keen Games announced the action RPG survival cooperative crafting game, Enshrouded, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this fall.

The game has been available in Early Access for PC since January 2024.

View the road to release update video from the developers below:

Read new details on the game below:

The Roadmap Goes Ever On and On

On their development adventure, Keen Games has learned that the road is rarely as straightforward as a map suggests. However, any map is better than none, so the team has shared the first look at the evolving roadmap guiding them out of Enshrouded’s Early Access today. It includes the major content update scheduled for Q2 2026—the eighth overall—which will feature a wealth of gameplay improvements, including balancing, further combat improvements, polishing, and performance optimization. Enshrouded developers also confirm that the first iteration of Adventure Sharing, another highly-requested feature by the community, will be implemented in this update: allowing players to easily explore the bases of their fellow Flameborn.

Spring 2026 – Version 0.8

Adventure Sharing Version 1 Initial release of the new feature enabling players to share their world with the community.

Polishing General improvements. Balancing. Bug fixes.



Fall 2026 – Version 1.0

Quality of Life Improved new player experience. Better quest progression and many more!

Optimization Smoother gameplay across all hardware configurations, especially on lower-end systems and faster shader compilation.

Combat Improvements Greater tactical depth. Smarter enemy behavior. Better balancing. Increased enemy variety.

New Content Exciting new locations to explore, new enemies and challenges to overcome.

Adventure Sharing Version 2 Additional functionalities: Logic elements. Logic gates. Enemy spawners. Traps.

Console Release Console players will join the fight!



Five Million Players Invited to Full Launch this Fall

Today, Keen Games is excited (and slightly nervous) to inform everyone to expect the full launch of Enshrouded in fall 2026. The breakout success of the game’s Early Access launch has allowed the team to execute and expand on Enshrouded’s original concept, making the second half of 2026 the ideal spot to realize the team’s vision. 1.0 Launch will not be the final destination, rather a new chapter for further development—improvements, additional content, and more. Without the support of over five million players, the journey would not have been possible. The team is again humbled and expresses their immense gratitude to the many Flameborn who have fanned the flames and stoked the fires through playing Enshrouded, providing feedback, and being a part of the community, also sharing some of the impressive gameplay stats they have acquired:

Before we fix our gazes too far down the road, the team shares details of a patch to be released tomorrow that includes the following improvements and fixes:

Combat tweaks continue, modifying damage number visibility, blocking and parry animations / telegraphy, projectile spells / attack improvements in accuracy, and their related displays.

New vanity armor set: talk to the Huntress.

Randomly exploding barrels placed will explode less randomly (after applying the patch, if it does explode, know that it was probably your fault).

Fixed a lot of bugs, which should improve stability and performance.

Full patch notes will be shared on Steam when the patch is available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

