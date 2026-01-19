Former Assassin's Creed Lead Sues Ubisoft for $1.3 Million - News

Marc-Alexis Côté, the former lead for the Assassin's Creed franchise, is suing Ubisoft for $1.3 million, according to CBC Radio Canada.

He was put in charge of the franchise in 2022 with the goal to shape the future of the popular franchise from Ubisoft.

However, after the company launched a new new subsidiary Vantage Studios that now oversees the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six franchises, he left the studio after declining a leadership position. This is according to Ubisoft co-CEOs Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes.

Côté would later put how his own statement saying he didn't resign and was "Asked to step aside" as Ubisoft "decided to transfer the leadership of the Assassin’s Creed franchise to someone closer to its organizational structure."

The new position Ubisoft offered him "did not carry the same scope, mandate, or continuity with the work I had been entrusted with in recent years."

The lawsuit states Côté was offered the role of Head of Production that would have served under Head of Franchise, which was a new role created at Vantage to oversee the three major IPs. It also claims that CEO Yves Guillemot would have opposed his application as the position was going to be based in France.

Ubisoft in September would offer him a director job of a Creative House, which would have overseen second tier series at the company. Côté saw himself as the "guardian of the Assassin's Creed franchise" and considered these proposals as a demotion.

He saw this as an "unacceptable demotion" "constituting constructive dismissal," he put Ubisoft on notice requesting to pay him a severance.

The following day Ubisoft announced his departure and he was leaving voluntarily. The lawsuit claims this was to avoid paying him compensation and to maintain the non-competition clause.

