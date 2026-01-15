GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Launches January 29 for Switch 2 - News

Feral Interactive announced the racing game, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on January 29 for $39.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

GRID Legends is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Become a racing legend on Nintendo Switch 2.

High-octane motorsport. Wheel-to-wheel rivalries. Edge-of-your-seat action.

Codemasters’ unique blend of arcade racing and precise simulation handling comes to Nintendo Switch 2, with pin-sharp visuals that leave the competition in the dust.

This Deluxe Edition is complete with all downloadable content, and stacked with high-speed action from the starting grid to the checkered flag.

Amazing Motorsport on Nintendo Switch 2

Striking visuals, a huge choice of vehicles and an exhilarating sensation of speed, whether playing at home or on the go.

10 Disciplines to Dominate

From prototype GTs and hypercars to trucks and open-wheelers; pit yourself against the pack or beat your best times in high-speed Circuit racing, Elimination events and Time Trials.

Race to the Top

Rise through the ranks in Legends’ massive career mode, or race your own way in the hugely customizable Race Creator mode.

Tuned to Perfection

Comes fully loaded with all the DLC: Classic Car-Nage demolition derby, Endurance mode, added Career and Story events, and bonus cars and tracks.

Lights, Camera, Action-Packed

Live-action story mode—Driven to Glory—offers a unique ride through the twists and turns of the GRID World Series.

